New UFC champion Ilia Topuria expected to be honored during Real Madrid match in Spain

By Dan Hiergesell
Ilia Topuria Press Conference After Winning The UFC Featherweight Championship Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/WireImage

Newly-crowned UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is becoming such a big star in his home country of Spain that he’s expected to be honored during a Real Madrid soccer match this weekend at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

This is incredible news for the undefeated UFC featherweight champion. That’s because Real Madrid is one of the most notable sporting organizations in the entire world. The club’s global reach is unprecedented to say the least, so for Topuria to be introduced during the match is a really big deal.

In case you forgot, Topuria just knocked Alexander Volkanovski out cold at UFC 298 last weekend to win the undisputed UFC featherweight title (highlights HERE). It was the first time Volkanovski has ever tasted defeat inside of the Octagon at 145 pounds. Topuria’s performance was simply magical and it has already propelled him to superstar status in his home country (as well as No. 5 in the pound-for-pound UFC rankings).

Luckily, Topuria’s rising popularity in his home country is expected to hit yet another level later this year when UFC hosts its first event in Spain. Topuria would be the perfect fighter to headline such a card as he puts his UFC featherweight title on the line for the very first time.

