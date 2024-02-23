Patricio Pitbull simply wasn’t meant to fight on the historic Professional Fighters League (PFL) vs Bellator MMA “Champions vs. Champions” event tomorrow (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. That’s because his opponent, Gabriel Braga, did not weight in for their scheduled Featherweight fight and has been removed from the card without explanation.

That is now the second opponent that has been lined up for Bellator’s 145-pound champion and bowed out. Initially, PFL’s division champion, Jesus Pinedo, was set to face Pitbull before he was forced out with an undisclosed injury. That paved the way for Braga — who was originally set to face Aaron Pico on the undercard — to step in.

It’s a tough break for Pitbull, who was looking to bounce back from his rare two-fight losing streak. Now, he will have to wait a little bit longer to get back in the win column, though one would like to think PFL will compensate the Brazilian champion for his efforts in trying to make both fights happen.

The event will feature a headlining act that will see PFL’s Heavyweight champion, Bruno Ferreira, take on Bellator’s division king, Ryan Bader. In further action, Impa Kasanganay, will face Bellator’s Middleweight king, Johnny Eblen. The winners of those two fights walk away with bragging rights and a brand new custom-made belt.

Check out the rest of the lineup here.

For all the latest PFL and Bellator MMA news and notes click here and here.