Graphic video: Six wounded after grenade launcher discharges during children’s Sambo tournament in Ukraine

A grenade launcher exploded at a school in occupied #Melitopol According to the Kremlin media, one of the spectators brought a hand grenade launcher to a children's judo competition and accidentally fired it. Six people were lightly injured. pic.twitter.com/rTaHN3BSxc

This is one of those bizarre stories where you get all the answers and yet still have so many questions.

Six people were wounded when a grenade launcher “accidentally” discharged during a local sambo tournament in the Russian-controlled city of Melitopol, Ukraine. Turns out one of the soldiers in attendance was reportedly showing off for nearby children when disaster struck.

“Residents have reported that an explosion occurred today during a sports competition in Melitopol’s Sports Facility No. 3, which was soon followed by the urgent evacuation of children from the building,” Head of Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said in a release (via Atlas News). “Ambulance cars and police arrived at the scene. The building was, of course, cordoned off, and the window panels were blown out.”

