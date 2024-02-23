Odds Conor McGregor appears at WrestleMania 2024? Betting line drops for UFC return announcement during WWE PPV

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler recently appeared on WWE RAW to call out “candy ass” rival and former Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 coach Conor McGregor, who was supposed to fight “Iron” at the conclusion of the combat sports reality show.

Unfortunately, money has a way of complicating things.

Perhaps that was a one-off appearance, or maybe UFC is leveraging its newfound relationship with WWE — thanks to an alignment under the TKO banner — to reach millions of impressionable eyeballs during the biggest pro wrestling event of the year.

WrestleMania.

Bookies recently dropped odds on McGregor crashing the April pay-per-view (PPV) event in Philadelphia to announce his return to competition. The betting line is currently +900 at BetOnline.ag, though it could fluctuate as we get closer to showtime.

Call it a “perfect fit.”

There’s no telling if or when McGregor will ever make his return to MMA, but it appears Chandler is content to wait him out, based on a repeated number of “assurances” from upper management. What we can say for certain is that fans got the short end of the stick, since both combatants have sacrificed several years of their prime chasing those elusive red panties.