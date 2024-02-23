This has been a dream and goal of mine since 2001. To finally be here and walk the halls of the @ufc Performance Institute in Mexico City is a monumental moment in the history of our sport. The impact this facility will have on Mexico, as well as, both Central and South America… pic.twitter.com/DZyhLikXkA

The UFC Performance Institute (PI) has been a real game-changer. The Las Vegas, Nevada location opened up in 2017 and serves as both a UFC corporate headquarters and ultra high-tech training facility. Since its genesis, countless fighters have made use of the PI in their fight camps, using the UFC’s team of nutritionists and coaches to help progress. It’s an important reason for why Las Vegas has become such a popular home base for many pros.

About a year after the Las Vegas location opened, UFC opened up a massive PI in Shanghai, China. While a smaller percentage of UFC fighters have been through those doors, the goal of the training center is to spur the Chinese MMA scene and help grow the UFC brand in China. For example, the recent Road To UFC tournament, which served as an avenue for Chinese athletes to score a UFC contract, took place inside the Shanghai PI.

Now, UFC CEO Dana White is looking to bring similar opportunities to Mexico. During the UFC Mexico City fight week, White cut the ceremonial ribbons for the new PI facility, which is expected to see its official opening in April.

“This has been a dream/goal of mine for a very long time, going back to 2001,” White said (via MMAJunkie). “I was just saying to these guys to be walking the halls, looking at the gym – this incredible facility is amazing. I’ve wanted this for a long time, so I’m very excited. Thanks to everybody who made this happen.

“… The first facility we did in Las Vegas, then we did China, and now we’re here. It’s better and better and better and better every time we build one. Now you can honestly say that the PI in Mexico is the best Performance Institute in the UFC, without a doubt. This place is incredible. As we keep building and learning, we keep getting better.”

Ilia Topuria’s big goals and aspirations do not end with knocking out Alexander Volkanovski.

Ilia Topuria said today in a press conferen in Madrid Spain:



- He wants either Sean O’Malley, Conor McGregor or Max Holloway in a fight in Spain.

- He wants a fight against Islam Makhachev after one defense of his featherweight title. pic.twitter.com/rWlQnpVkqc — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) February 22, 2024

Topuria discussed his desire for a future boxing match, mentions Canelo as an opponent pic.twitter.com/Zq75iQxLcu — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 23, 2024

Fan on Twitter are booking Roman Kopylov vs. Shara Magomedov ... I’d watch!

| Shara Magomedov has stated to Russian media that he had a fight signed for the original #UFCSaudiArabia card on March 2nd but now it has moved to Vegas he will wait for June 22nd.



He wanted a top 10 opponent like Marvin Vettori but the UFC reportedly want him to fight… pic.twitter.com/nOZHbzZzs3 — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) February 22, 2024

Strawweight’s iron horse returns to action! Angela Hill vs. Luana Pinheiro sounds like a fun scrap.

A Light Heavyweight and Strawweight sparring:

Alex Pereira spars strawweight Polyana Viana. pic.twitter.com/nd2k4kQtTR — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 21, 2024

This doesn’t feel important in the grand scheme of things, but I definitely didn’t notice how well this upkick landed.

If you look closely you can see that Islam Makhachev is momentarily on the brink of unconsciousness for about a nanosecond following an up-kick from Charles Oliveira. Also grabs the fence after having his equilibrium disrupted. He was clearly out cold in this moment ⛄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/a5QjzoApXL — primefrog (olives + topuria szn) (@primefrogv2) February 21, 2024

Yuki Yoza puts together combinations so beautifully ... unless you’re his opponent/sparring partner.

Yuki Yoza is back in the lab.



The K-1 champion returns next month as he takes on RISE champion Kan Nakamura at RISE ELDORADO.#K1vsRISE | Mar. 17 pic.twitter.com/0Jyz1rKwzO — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) February 21, 2024

This shot of “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler looks like a painting.

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, then future middleweight all-time great, destroys Roy Jones in Hartford, Connecticut, 1977. pic.twitter.com/b09rzdHize — Boxing History (@BoxingHistory) February 21, 2024

A major upset from back in the day!

15 years ago today, Paulo Thiago knocked out Josh Koscheck in his UFC debut



pic.twitter.com/Ue18A7zomx — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 21, 2024

Eagerly waiting for a surge of Olympic Taekwondo athletes to burst into the MMA scene and start jump kicking people.

One to potentially keep an eye on, per @AliAbdelaziz00 … Olympic karate medalist Tareg Hamedi from Saudi Arabia has signed a rep agreement with Ali for a potential move into MMA down the road. pic.twitter.com/RbEBVmPZ51 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 22, 2024

Two kicks collide, one man loses terribly.

I don’t like posting TMZ content, but this is a hell of a clip.

TMZ has obtained exclusive new video of the Amazon van that got split in half on a railroad track a few years ago -- and the footage is SHOCKING pic.twitter.com/ik5BEhP7ku — TMZ (@TMZ) February 21, 2024

