Midnight Mania! Video: UFC CEO Dana White cuts ribbon on new UFC Performance Institute in Mexico

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The UFC Performance Institute (PI) has been a real game-changer. The Las Vegas, Nevada location opened up in 2017 and serves as both a UFC corporate headquarters and ultra high-tech training facility. Since its genesis, countless fighters have made use of the PI in their fight camps, using the UFC’s team of nutritionists and coaches to help progress. It’s an important reason for why Las Vegas has become such a popular home base for many pros.

About a year after the Las Vegas location opened, UFC opened up a massive PI in Shanghai, China. While a smaller percentage of UFC fighters have been through those doors, the goal of the training center is to spur the Chinese MMA scene and help grow the UFC brand in China. For example, the recent Road To UFC tournament, which served as an avenue for Chinese athletes to score a UFC contract, took place inside the Shanghai PI.

Now, UFC CEO Dana White is looking to bring similar opportunities to Mexico. During the UFC Mexico City fight week, White cut the ceremonial ribbons for the new PI facility, which is expected to see its official opening in April.

“This has been a dream/goal of mine for a very long time, going back to 2001,” White said (via MMAJunkie). “I was just saying to these guys to be walking the halls, looking at the gym – this incredible facility is amazing. I’ve wanted this for a long time, so I’m very excited. Thanks to everybody who made this happen.

“… The first facility we did in Las Vegas, then we did China, and now we’re here. It’s better and better and better and better every time we build one. Now you can honestly say that the PI in Mexico is the best Performance Institute in the UFC, without a doubt. This place is incredible. As we keep building and learning, we keep getting better.”

Insomnia

Ilia Topuria’s big goals and aspirations do not end with knocking out Alexander Volkanovski.

Fan on Twitter are booking Roman Kopylov vs. Shara Magomedov ... I’d watch!

Strawweight’s iron horse returns to action! Angela Hill vs. Luana Pinheiro sounds like a fun scrap.

A Light Heavyweight and Strawweight sparring:

This doesn’t feel important in the grand scheme of things, but I definitely didn’t notice how well this upkick landed.

Yuki Yoza puts together combinations so beautifully ... unless you’re his opponent/sparring partner.

This shot of “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler looks like a painting.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A major upset from back in the day!

Eagerly waiting for a surge of Olympic Taekwondo athletes to burst into the MMA scene and start jump kicking people.

Two kicks collide, one man loses terribly.

Random Land

I don’t like posting TMZ content, but this is a hell of a clip.

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 1991

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

