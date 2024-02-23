Live: PFL vs. Bellator ceremonial weigh ins video stream | Ferreira vs. Bader

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is set to stage its first-ever “Champion vs. Champion” fight card against Bellator MMA tomorrow (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in what is truly a historic event. In the main event, PFL’s Heavyweight king, Renan Ferreira, will go toe-to-toe with Ryan Bader, who leads the big men in Bellator. In the co-main event, Bellator’s 185-pound champion, Johnny Eblen, will take on PFL’s Light Heavyweight title holder, Impa Kasanganay, in a Middleweight bout.

In further main card action, Jason Jackson takes on Ray Cooper III, Thiago Santos squares up against Yoel Romero, Patricio Pitbull battles Gabriel Braga (not Jesus Pinedo) in Featherweight action and Clay Collard collides with A.J. McKee at Lightweight.

Check out the full results below:

265 lbs.: PFL Heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira (263.2 ) vs. Bellator Heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (231.1)

185 lbs.: PFL Light Heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (185.8 ) vs. Bellator Middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (185.5 )

182 lbs.: Jason Jackson (182.1) vs. Ray Cooper III (182.4 )

145 lbs.: Bellator Featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull ( ) vs. Gabriel Braga ( )

265 lbs.: Bruno Cappelozza (236.2 ) vs. Vadim Nemkov (238.1)

205 lbs.: Thiago Santos (205.2) vs. Yoel Romero (205)

155 lbs.: Clay Collard (155.5) vs. A.J. McKee (154.8)

155 lbs.: Aaron Pico (155.7) vs. Henry Corrales (155.7)

155 lbs.: Biaggio Ali Walsh (155.4) vs. Emmanuel Palacio (152.6)

165 lbs.: Claressa Shields (164.4) vs. Kelsey DeSantis (164.6 )

145 lbs.: Abdullah Al-Qahtani (146 ) vs. Edukondal Rao (145.7 )

125 lbs.: Malik Basahel ( ) vs. Vinicius Pereira ( )

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of the PFL vs Bellator event tomorrow on DAZN right here. To check out the latest PFL and Bellator MMA news and notes click here and here.

See you then!