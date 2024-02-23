Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from the upcoming UFC Mexico City mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) on ESPN+ from inside Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, featuring a flyweight main event between former champion Brandon Moreno and longtime rival Brandon Royval, a five-round headliner (and 25-minute rematch) with serious title implications for late 2024 and beyond.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend across the border, which also features the featherweight showdown (and UFC Long Island rematch) between Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega, all 26 combatants must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Remember, the promotion affords each fighter a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Mexico City weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 10 a.m. ET. We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Moreno vs. Royval 2” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen.

Complete UFC Mexico City weigh ins text results below:

UFC Mexico City Main Card on ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Brandon Moreno (126) vs. Brandon Royval (126)

145 lbs.: Yair Rodriguez (146) vs. Brian Ortega (146)

155 lbs.: Daniel Zellhuber (156) vs. Francisco Prado (156)

135 lbs.: Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Ricky Turcios ()

115 lbs.: Yazmin Jauregui (115) vs. Sam Hughes (115)

155 lbs.: Manuel Torres (155) vs. Chris Duncan (156)

UFC Mexico City ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Cristian Quinonez (135) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135)

125 lbs.: Jesus Aguilar (126) vs. Mateus Mendonca (126)

125 lbs.: Edgar Chairez (131)** vs. Daniel Lacerda (127)*

155 lbs.: Claudio Puelles (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

125 lbs.: Ronaldo Rodriguez (126) vs. Denys Bondar (126)

125 lbs.: Victor Altamirano (125) vs. Felipe dos Santos (124)

145 lbs.: Muhammad Naimov (146) vs. Erik Silva (146)

* Missed weight, will be fined a percentage of his fight purse; Catchweight possible.

** Missed weight, will be fined a percentage of his fight purse; Catchweight possible.

