Tommy Fury offered $15-$20 million two-fight deal for Jake Paul boxing rematch and PFL MMA fight

Jake Paul wants redemption.

“The Problem Child” has only lost once in his nine-match professional boxing career. In his big showdown with Tommy Fury, Paul suffered a split decision defeat in February 2023.

Both boxers have fought and won since their encounter, twice for Paul and once for Fury. Paul, 27, still has his eyes on his British rival, however, and per ESPN, he and Professional Fighters League (PFL) have offered Fury a lucrative two-fight deal. The deal would be worth $15 to $20 million across the proposed boxing rematch and mixed martial arts (MMA) fight in PFL, according to PFL Founder, Donn Davis.

“Jake has said to Tommy he’s willing to fight him in boxing, and if Jake wins, he’s willing to enter the SmartCage in PFL with Tommy and again give him another payday close to eight figures to do that,” Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) Co-Founcer, Nakisa Bidarian said. “So, there’s a path there where it’s worth close to $20 million of guaranteed money to reengage in the Jake Paul competition, effectively.”

Before any more type of Paul vs. Fury match ups happen, Paul has to get through his next opponent, Ryan Bourland. The return bout will take place in Puerto Rico on March 2, 2024.

Since Fury, Paul has taken a more “legitimate” and “serious” approach to his career with his last fight and this upcoming one, as he’s been vocal about becoming a champion in the sport.

“We all know everyone tries to price themselves out if they don’t really want to fight and hide behind that,” Paul said of Fury. “So, I think that’s where things are. But regardless, I’m on a different mission to become world champion, and all doors for Tommy lead to me. I can do whatever I want, which is the beauty — and what I want is to be world champion. And that’s my path.”