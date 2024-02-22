UFC 300’s Charles Oliveira: ‘We know I’m the next one in line’ for lightweight title shot

Charles Oliveira is ready to get his belt back.

“Do Bronx” was just a few weeks out from the title fight rematch with his successor and current champion, Islam Makhachev, at UFC 294 this past October 2023. Unfortunately for Oliveira, he suffered a bad cut over his eye that forced him to withdraw from the match up. Before he can get back to the fight he was promised, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion will have to get through Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 on April 13, 2024.

Oliveira’s anticipated title fight rematch has been thrown into speculation since he dropped out. Also at UFC 300 will be another big Lightweight tilt, pitting the current Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) champion, Justin Gaethje, against former Featherweight champion, Max Holloway. The bookings have seemingly created an unofficial contender tournament to decide Makhachev’s next title challenger, but UFC CEO, Dana White, has maintained that the winner of Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan is next.

“It’s always important for us,” Oliveira told ESPN of being assured a fight is for a title shot. “We know I’m the next one in line. You can’t deny this, but hearing it from the boss, so much better.”

Not normally overshadowed, Oliveira’s fight is flying somewhat under the radar on the big UFC 300 event. We recently found out that he’ll no longer be the most notable Brazilian on the card as Light Heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, will headline against Jamahal Hill.

“So happy,” Oliveira said of getting a spot on the event. “I’ve always talked about bursting out of the MMA bubble and being on such an important card, UFC 300, can’t wait for it to happen.

“It’s so many Brazilians in this and for us to actually be in this event, both [Alex Pereira and I] to be in it at the same time, I’m very happy for ‘Poatan’ to be in the main event and let’s make it happen. Get out of there, knockout, get out,” he concluded.