Flashback! Michael Bisping eats flying beer to the face, not covering UFC Mexico City this weekend (Video)

UFC is returning to Mexico City for the first time in over four years.

The last time the promotion staged an event at Arena CDMX, unhappy fight fans reacted to the eye-poke “No Contest” between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens by beer-bombing the cage, with defenseless UFC commentators Brendan Fitzgerald and Michael Bisping getting caught in the line of fire.

“I’m pretty sure I just got a Modelo in the face,” Bisping said, as Fitzgerald took cover under the broadcast table. ”It’s progressed from Modelo, to ice cubes, to bottles!”

Former UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza was also a victim of misbehaving fans. “Cookie Monster” defeated hometown hero (and future champion) Alexa Grasso by decision and was subsequently soaked in suds. Considering what beer costs at the arena, I can’t believe anyone would let it go to waste.

Rodriguez will return to Mexico City this weekend for a featherweight co-main event opposite Brian Ortega, a rematch from their UFC on ABC 3 affair that ended with a shoulder injury to “T-City.” Following that 145-pound do-over, Brandon Moreno will look to make it two-zip against flyweight nemesis Brandon Royval.

Fitzgerald will once again handle play-by-play duties this weekend in Mexico City but he’ll do it without Bisping, according to MMA Junkie. “The Count” has been replaced by retired lightweight contender Paul Felder, as well as former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

