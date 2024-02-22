UFC 300 tickets prices swell into the thousands for April 13 PPV at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

These are the standard ticket prices according to the Fight Club Presale https://t.co/pLwtThwkG5 pic.twitter.com/sphOqlKD2c

The biggest event of the year may end up with the biggest price tag of the year.

Tickets for the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) card, which takes place on Sat., April 13, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will go on sale to the general public this Friday (Feb. 23) — assuming there are any seats left after the early presale on Thursday.

If not, scalpers and resellers are prepared to bleed you for every penny.

Fan reactions to the early UFC 300 ticket prices ranged from “crazy” to “genius” but everyone seemed to agree that it’s becoming increasingly expensive to be a UFC fan, with stay-at-home viewers finding little respite from recent price hikes.

UFC CEO Dana White wasn’t kidding when he promised UFC 300 would be “insane.”

UFC 300 will be headlined by a trio of title fights, with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira battling Jamahal Hill in the top spot. Prior to that five-round showdown, strawweight titleholder Weili Zhang puts her 115-pound belt up for grabs against Xiaonan Yan. In addition, Max Holloway returns to lightweight for a “BMF” title fight opposite Justin Gaethje.

