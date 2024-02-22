Embattled Brian Ortega details spiritual ‘eagle rebirth’ process en route to UFC Mexico return

Brian Ortega has been out of the spotlight for awhile, recovering from multiple surgeries, but that all ends this weekend (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) when he rematches Yair Rodriguez inside Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Rodriguez was the one Ortega injured his shoulder against at UFC Long Island back in July 2022 (watch it). Since then, “T-City” had to undergo an intense-sounding “rebirth process” to prepare himself for the next phase of his career.

“The rebirth is a nature process that the eagle goes through, and it’s something that felt very close to heart for me,” Ortega said during UFC Mexico City media day. “It’s some difficult changes that I had to make in my life, my personal life, to be able to really live the rest of my life the right way.

“So, I had a choice,” he continued. “The choice is to die, keep doing what you’re doing and living the way you are. Or, isolate yourself way up in the mountains, smash your beak against a rock until it breaks, wait until it grows back, then pluck your talons out, and then pluck your feathers out, and then stay in isolation until everything grows back. Then when that process is done, the eagle can live the next 30 years of its life.

“That’s something similar that I felt that I went through in my personal life, where I had to sit in isolation and face myself in a way that I never have before,” he concluded. “And I had to just pluck away and be alone for a long time ... and now I’m here.”

That’s pretty wild.

Ortega has been open with media about the struggles he went through to rehab his injuries and the depression he battled along the way. Now, he has a chance to soar again, and we’re looking forward to seeing how the top-ranked Featherweight contender looks after his time up in the metaphorical mountains.

The door is wide open.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Mexico City fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 10 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Mexico City: “Moreno vs. Royval 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.