Surprise! UFC fighters blindsided with Mexico City warning over zero-tolerance drug testing

UFC fighters are probably accustomed to the promotion’s existing drug-testing parameters, which have gotten less stringent over the years when it comes to certain substances. Unfortunately, Mexico’s Federación de Artes Marciales Mixtas maintains a zero-tolerance policy, which could present problems for those athletes competing at UFC Mexico City this weekend on ESPN+.

That’s according to a report from MMA Fighting.

The promotion recently handed down a deadline for stopping the use of select drugs. Among them are stimulants like Adderall (seven days before weigh ins), as well as glucocorticoids like Hydrocortisone (three days before weigh ins). Narcotics like Fentanyl also made the list, but I can’t imagine that would be an issue for anyone regardless of what commission they’re answering to.

Then again, nothing should surprise us these days.

Stimulants:

Ritalin: Discontinue use seven days before weigh ins

Adderall: Discontinue use seven days before weigh ins

Solriamfetol: Discontinue use seven days before weigh ins

Modafinil: Discontinue use seven days before weigh ins

Pseudoephedrine: Discontinue use seven days before weigh ins

Concerta: Discontinue use seven days before weigh ins

Vyvanse: Discontinue use 12 days before weigh ins

Narcotics:

Morphine: Discontinue use seven days before weigh ins

Oxycontin: Discontinue use seven days before weigh ins

Fentanyl: Discontinue use seven days before weigh ins

Methadone/Suboxone: Discontinue use seven days before weigh ins

Buprenorphine: Discontinue use seven days before weigh ins

Tramadol: Discontinue use seven days before weigh ins

Glucocorticoids:

Hydrocortisone: Discontinue use three days before weigh ins

Dexamethasone: Discontinue use five days before weigh ins

Betamethasone: Discontinue use five days before weigh ins

Methylprednisolone: Discontinue use five days before weigh ins

Prednisone: Discontinue use 10 days before weigh ins

Prednisolone: Discontinue use 10 days before weigh ins

Triamcinolone Acetonide: Discontinue use 60 days before weigh ins

UFC Mexico City will be headlined by former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno taking on longtime rival Brandon Royval, a five-round headliner (and 25-minute rematch) with serious title implications for late 2024 and beyond. In the featherweight co-headliner, Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega run it back after their UFC Long Island “No Contest” in summer 2022.

