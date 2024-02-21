Secret weapon! Steven Seagal resurfaces, trains Alex Pereira for UFC 300 main event (Video)

Alex Pereira is taking his combat sports career to the next level.

The reigning UFC light heavyweight titleholder recently posted video of his training sessions with B-movie action icon Steven Seagal, who is no stranger to Brazilian MMA champions. Remember that iconic face kick Anderson Silva landed on Vitor Belfort at UFC 126?

It happened “exactly” the way Seagal predicted.

Seagal, 71, will now turn his attention to Pereira, who defends his 205-pound strap against former division kingpin Jamahal Hill atop the UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place on Sat., April 13, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hopefully “Sweet Dreams” is well enough to make that date.

There’s an outside chance Pereira can make a quick turnaround and headline UFC 301 in Brazil. That would require a quick finish, as well as an injury-free performance against Hill. With Master Seagal in his corner, I suppose anything is possible.

