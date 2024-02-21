The UFC apparently forgot to “Remember The Name” while working on a UFC 300 title fight for welterweight champ Leon Edwards. Following UFC 298, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that Edwards had agreed to fight three different opponents as the quest for a headliner dragged on.

None of those three were No. 2 ranked Belal Muhammad, who is currently on an impressive nine fight win streak.

That might bum out some less tenacious fighters, but Belal continues to push forward with a belief that everything will work out in the end. He explained his mindset on a new episode of The Schmozone.

Belal Muhammad is remaining positive, even after he wasn’t offered a title shot on #UFC300



“Three guys turned it down. If they really wanted Leon Edwards on 300 they know the guy who would’ve said yea, it would have been me.



Now it’s like, those 3 guys just turned it down so if… pic.twitter.com/9dwrgtuymq — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 21, 2024

“Nah, I was never offered that fight for UFC 300,” Muhammad said. “But honestly, when I look at it, I try to think of the positives with everything. So what did that tell me? Three guys turned it down. And if they really wanted Leon Edwards on UFC 300, they know the guy who would’ve said yeah, and it would have been me. So I don’t think they really cared about Leon.”

“And for myself now, those three guys have turned it down,” he continued. “So if you are gonna book Leon in a title fight soon, I wouldn’t go to the three guys that just said no. I would go to the guy that continues to say yes and never said no, ever. I’m looking at the positive light in this whole thing.”

Muhammad confirmed that the UFC hadn’t discussed any other fight options recently.

“I think they know as well as I do that there’s nobody else out there for me to fight but Leon and the title fight,” he said. “Nothing else makes sense.”

“I still have the videos of Dana saying ‘You’re next!’ ‘100 percent Belal’s fighting for the title next. Guaranteed.’ I’m just going to take him at his word and Leon’s not booked. So that tells me it’s still available and it’s gonna work itself out.”

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad is a solid fight between two of the best welterweights in the sport. Remember that? When ‘the best fighting the best’ was the whole point? Admittedly, it just wasn’t the kind of razzle dazzle hype fight you put at the head of UFC 300.

With all the pressure off, will the UFC finally book Edwards vs. Muhammad? We wish we had Belal’s unflappable confidence that it will happen next.