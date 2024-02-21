Liar! Tyron Woodley exposes ‘hater’ Sean Strickland for ducking Jake Paul sparring match — ‘Legally, UFC cannot stop him’

Jake Paul wants to spar former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

“The Problem Child” was hoping to get some payback for the beating “Tarzan” handed to hapless social media streamer “Sneako,” but Strickland claims UFC CBO Hunter Campbell blocked the exchange of leather, citing legal ramifications.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is calling bulls—t.

‘’Why the f—k you asked Hunter? You asked your daddy if you can fight,” Woodley said on YouTube. “You don’t have to ask nobody if you can fight. That just sounds like a hater move off the top. When you hear that ... when you gotta smash somebody down before they give you the reason why they can’t fight, you already can hear it’s a hater move. Let me break some stuff down to you legally. Legally, they cannot stop him from sparring Jake Paul.”

Maybe Campbell got spooked by this litigious beatdown.

“Jake Paul said he wanted to spar him the same way Sneako walked into the cage,” Woodley continued. “I want you to know [Sneako] had to walk through security, he had to be signed in on the list. I know that, that’s the APEX. They let him come in there. He can spar with anyone he wants to. Jake Paul didn’t say, come and meet me in f—king arena or come and meet me in a sanctioned fight. He said come to my gym. Nobody can stop him from doing that.”

Nobody except Jon Jones, according to this bitter rival.

Woodley, who walked away from MMA back in early 2021, is no stranger to throwing hands against Paul. “The Chosen One” faced “The Problem Child” in back-to-back boxing bouts, losing the first by decision before getting his clock cleaned in the second.

Strickland has yet to respond to Woodley’s comments.