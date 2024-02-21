 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The champ is here! UFC titleholder Ilia Topuria scores landmark cover of MARCA in Spain

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Newly crowned UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, fresh off his stunning knockout victory over Alex Volkanovski at UFC 298 in Anaheim, just made the cover of MARCA, the largest and most widely-distributed sports publication in Spain.

That’s kind of like Ronda Rousey scoring the cover of Ring Magazine, since MARCA — which focuses primarily on football (soccer) — is now featuring an athlete from a different discipline. Just don’t expect “El Matador” to receive the same pushback.

Must be all those PETs (Performance Enhancing Tannins).

Topuria, still just 27 years old, remains undefeated at 15-0 and could kick off a new era in the featherweight division, though not everyone atop the 145-pound ladder believes the fan-flattening champ is here to stay, particularly if this fight happens.

No word yet on when the German-born Spaniard (of Georgian descent) makes his return to the Octagon. Topuria is not convinced the featherweight division holds any credible threats — unless this champion retains, forcing impressionable fans to declare, “holy s—t.”

See you in Spain?

In This Stream

UFC 298 live stream updates, video highlights, full fight results | Volkanovski vs. Topuria

View all 69 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania