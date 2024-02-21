Live: UFC Mexico City media day video feat. Moreno-Royval, Rodriguez-Ortega, and more!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Mexico City: “Moreno vs. Royval” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Feb. 24, 2024) inside Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Brandon Moreno – No. 1-ranked UFC flyweight

Brandon Royval – No. 3-ranked UFC flyweight

Yair Rodriguez – No. 2-ranked UFC featherweight

Brian Ortega – No. 4-ranked UFC featherweight

Daniel Zellhuber – UFC lightweight

Raul Rosas Jr – UFC bantamweight

Yazmin Jauregui – UFC strawweight

Manuel Torres – UFC lightweight

Cristian Quinonez – UFC bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar – UFC flyweight

Edgar Chairez – UFC flyweight

Luis Rodriguez – UFC flyweight

Victor Altamirano – UFC flyweight

Times and fighter availability subject to change.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Mexico City fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Mexico City news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive here. For the updated and finalized “Moreno vs. Royval 2” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.