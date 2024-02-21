 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: UFC Mexico City media day video feat. Moreno-Royval, Rodriguez-Ortega, and more!

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Mexico City: “Moreno vs. Royval” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Feb. 24, 2024) inside Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Brandon Moreno – No. 1-ranked UFC flyweight
Brandon Royval – No. 3-ranked UFC flyweight
Yair Rodriguez – No. 2-ranked UFC featherweight
Brian Ortega – No. 4-ranked UFC featherweight
Daniel Zellhuber – UFC lightweight
Raul Rosas Jr – UFC bantamweight
Yazmin Jauregui – UFC strawweight
Manuel Torres – UFC lightweight
Cristian Quinonez – UFC bantamweight
Jesus Aguilar – UFC flyweight
Edgar Chairez – UFC flyweight
Luis Rodriguez – UFC flyweight
Victor Altamirano – UFC flyweight

Times and fighter availability subject to change.

LIVE! Stream UFC Mexico City On ESPN+

PIVOTAL FLYWEIGHT FRACAS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 24, 2024, with a pivotal Flyweight fracas between former 125-pound kingpin, Brandon Moreno, and most recent title challenger, Brandon Royval, who replaces the red-hot (and injured) Iraqi “Prince,” Amir Albazi. In UFC Mexico City’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, top-ranked Featherweight contenders, Yair Rodriguez (No. 3) and Brian Ortega (No. 4), will run it back after their initial encounter ended prematurely via gross injury.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Mexico City fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Mexico City news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive here. For the updated and finalized “Moreno vs. Royval 2” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

