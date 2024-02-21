Live: UFC Mexico City media day video feat. Moreno-Royval, Rodriguez-Ortega, and more!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Mexico City: “Moreno vs. Royval” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Feb. 24, 2024) inside Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.
The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 11:15 a.m. ET.
Fighters scheduled to appear include:
Brandon Moreno – No. 1-ranked UFC flyweight
Brandon Royval – No. 3-ranked UFC flyweight
Yair Rodriguez – No. 2-ranked UFC featherweight
Brian Ortega – No. 4-ranked UFC featherweight
Daniel Zellhuber – UFC lightweight
Raul Rosas Jr – UFC bantamweight
Yazmin Jauregui – UFC strawweight
Manuel Torres – UFC lightweight
Cristian Quinonez – UFC bantamweight
Jesus Aguilar – UFC flyweight
Edgar Chairez – UFC flyweight
Luis Rodriguez – UFC flyweight
Victor Altamirano – UFC flyweight
Times and fighter availability subject to change.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Mexico City fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET.
