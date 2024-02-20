The hits just keep on coming.

Not only has the upcoming Professional Fighters League (PFL) vs. Bellator “Champion vs. Champion” event been ravaged by not one, but two, title fight cancellations, now the first-ever Bellator MMA event under PFL ownership has suffered a major blow.

Indeed, Leah McCourt has suffered a pair of devastating injuries that will force her out of a scheduled rematch against Sinead Kavanagh, which was set to co-headline Bellator 302 on Fri., March 22, 2024 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The women’s Featherweight contender relayed the news via social media, stating that she suffered the painful injuries during a sparring session that will likely keep her on the sidelines for some time.

“Devastated to have to write this and let you know during a sparring accident I sustained a broken rib & torn oblique,” she wrote on Instagram. I cannot get medically cleared to fight nor could I physically be able to fight in Belfast,” she added before revealing the surgery is the next step due to the fact that she completely tore her muscle from the bone.

“This may require surgery and will know more in the next few weeks. The muscle has been ripped from the bone and the pain is excruciating. When I didn’t get the title fight I was asked what fight I wanted it was this so especially disappointed. I don’t understand the heartbreak and pain of circumstances of everything’s that’s happened so far this year but I trust Gods plan that all these things are part of something big and better ahead.

“I have fought with torn ligaments, Blown out knees … everything and this the first time an injury has been too serious to be able to fight as I warned the break could puncture an organ if I don’t do as surgeon has requested and have total rest. I will do everything I can to return as soon as possible.”

McCourt went on to express how disappointed she is about not getting the opportunity to fight in Belfast, Northern Ireland, alongside her “big brother,” Karl Moore, who will headline the event in a Light Heavyweight title fight against Corey Anderson.

The Irish slugger was last seen knocking out former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight title contender, Sara McMann, in the very first round at Bellator 300 in Oct. 2023.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.