Jorge Masvidal is taking Colby Covington to task after “Chaos” suggested his support for Donald Trump hurt him on the scorecards at UFC 296.

Covington lost a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards in his third failed attempt at winning undisputed gold. During the post-fight press conference, he accused the Nevada commission judges of screwed him out of a win because he’s pro-Trump. That didn’t sit well with Masvidal, who considers himself a real Trump supporter ... unlike Colby.

“He doesn’t know anything about politics,” Jorge said in an interview with BroBible to promote his latest Gamebred FC event. “He literally just attaches his name to Trump, hoping that Trump will one day tweet his name or maybe show up to a fight. But the guy literally knows nothing about politics, knows nothing about immigration laws, knows nothing about 401ks, about foreign policies, domestic policies. He knows nothing.”

“All this guy f—ing does is throw his money away gambling on poker and paying for prostitutes to be in his f—ing videos.”

“So for him to go out there and involve Trump’s name so much and say, ‘The judges don’t like me because I roll with Trump and they robbed me because of Trump!’ You’re a f—ing piece of s—,” Masvidal scowled. “Now you’re blaming the f—ing greatest president this country has ever seen for your f—ing s—ty ass loss. You didn’t do a damn thing, and everybody says, even your mom says you’re a f—ing bum. You’re going to blame that on Trump? Because you’re such a f—ing bum? you’re a piece of s—.”

“It just shows who he is, and of course now he has a ‘broken foot,’” Jorge concluded. “Guy’s a f—ing cheating, lying, piece of s—, cop-calling motherf—er. And I can’t wait to see his ass.”

The last time Masvidal and Covington had a run in, it ended with “Chaos” pressing charges against “Gamebred” for sucker punching him in a steakhouse parking lot. Jorge would eventually plead down from multiple felonies to misdemeanor battery, getting away with time served and legal fees.

He might consider that some pretty good bang for buck if he sees “Chaos” on the streets of Miami again.