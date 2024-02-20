Professional Fighters League (PFL) is primed for a big year thanks to its acquisition of Bellator MMA. Aside from staging its first “Champion vs. Champion” event this weekend (Sat., Feb., 24, 2024) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the promotion is set to begin its 2024 regular season.

Per a press release, PFL announced its first-half schedule, which will kick off on April 4, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas, featuring Heavyweight and women’s Flyweight divisions, as well as include several stars from Bellator MMA.

“The toughest test in MMA, The PFL Regular Season, just got tougher with the addition of stars from Bellator,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The PFL is excited to kick off the 2024 Regular Season in front of our great fans in San Antonio, Las Vegas and Chicago. This promises to be the biggest Regular Season in history, with the PFL heading to 10 top markets around the country and distribution to 160 countries around the world.”

Among the confirmed combatants for the first event: 2023 PFL Europe champion, Dakota Ditcheva, former Bellator interim Heavyweight champion, Valentin Moldavsky, Ante Delija and Bellator women’s 125-pound champion, Liz Carmouche.

One week later, the promotion will head to Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 12, 2024, where the Light Heavyweight and Lightweight divisions will be showcased, featuring 205-pound champion, Impa Kasanganay. In addition, PFL Europe Light Heavyweight champion, Jakub Nedoh, and former Bellator Light Heavyweight champion, Phil Davis, will be in action, as well as Clay Collard and former Bellator 155-pound kingpin, Patricky Pitbull.

On April 19, 2024, Chicago, Ill., will host the next event, featuring the Welterweight and Featherweight weight classes. Competing on the card will be former Bellator Welterweight champion, Andrey Koreshkov, PFL’s Magomed Umalatov, 2023 PFL champion, Jesus Pinedo, and Timur Khizriev.

Of course, all fighters will be competing for a chance to make the playoffs and a chance to win the $1 million grand prize at the championship event at the end of the year.

For all the latest PFL and Bellator MMA news and notes click here and here.