UFC 298 injuries, medical suspensions: Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa facing six-month sits after back-and-forth battle

UFC 298 injuries and medical suspensions for the athletes who competed at the “Volkanovski vs. Topuria”-led event this past weekend (Sat., Fe.b 17, 2024) from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., have been obtained by MMA Fighting.

Multiple fighters have been handed six-month sits, including Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa, who went to war for 15 minutes, resulting in a unanimous decision win for “The Reaper.” Both men ended up with multiple injuries, including a possible fractured hand for Whittaker and a cracked foot for Costa.

All that effort and no post-fight bonus ...

Nevertheless, Henry Cejudo has also been handed a six-month suspension following his unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili; however, it won’t really matter because “Triple C” retired for a second time after the event.

Checkout the full list of UFC 298 suspensions:

Robert Whittaker : Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to hand; suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician for laceration (right eye, foot); 45-day mandatory suspension, 30-day no contact for hard bout (no exception).

: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to hand; suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician for laceration (right eye, foot); 45-day mandatory suspension, 30-day no contact for hard bout (no exception). Paulo Costa : Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to right foot, left leg; suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician for laceration; 45-day mandatory suspension, 30-day no contact for hard bout (no exception).

: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to right foot, left leg; suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician for laceration; 45-day mandatory suspension, 30-day no contact for hard bout (no exception). Henry Cejudo : Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to left forearm

: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to left forearm Mackenzie Dern: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to left leg, CT scan; 45-day mandatory suspension, 30-day no contact for hard bout (no exception).

Marcos Rogerio de Lima : Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to right foot.

: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to right foot. Carlos Vera : Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to shoulder.

: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to shoulder. Zhang Mingyang : Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to right hand.

: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to right hand. Danny Barlow : Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to left forearm; 45-day mandatory suspension, 30-day no contact for hard bout (no exception).

: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to left forearm; 45-day mandatory suspension, 30-day no contact for hard bout (no exception). Josh Quinlan : Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician (CT scan); 45-day mandatory suspension, 30-day no contact for TKO (no exception).

: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician (CT scan); 45-day mandatory suspension, 30-day no contact for TKO (no exception). Alexander Volkanovski : Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions because of knockout.

: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions because of knockout. Amanda Lemos : Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions because of hard bout.

: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions because of hard bout. Junior Tafa : Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions because of technical knockout.

: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions because of technical knockout. Brendson Ribeiro : Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions because of knockout.

: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions because of knockout. Oban Elliott : Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions because of hard bout.

: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions because of hard bout. Val Woodburn : Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions because of hard bout.

: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions because of hard bout. Ilia Topuria : Seven-day mandatory rest.

: Seven-day mandatory rest. Ian Machado Garry : Seven-day mandatory rest.

: Seven-day mandatory rest. Geoff Neal : Seven-day mandatory rest.

: Seven-day mandatory rest. Merab Dvalishvili : Seven-day mandatory rest.

: Seven-day mandatory rest. Anthony Hernandez : Seven-day mandatory rest.

: Seven-day mandatory rest. Roman Kopylov : Seven-day mandatory rest.

: Seven-day mandatory rest. Rinya Nakamura : Seven-day mandatory rest.

: Seven-day mandatory rest. Miranda Maverick : Seven-day mandatory rest.

: Seven-day mandatory rest. Andrea Lee: Seven-day mandatory rest.

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

