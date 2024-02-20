Is Michael Chandler going to spend some time wrestling in the WWE while waiting for Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon? That’s certainly what Chandler and WWE execs are implying with a new series of social media posts.

Chandler made headlines when he called McGregor out on Monday Night RAW, cutting a promo on the mic like a pro. It was a bit of a jarring moment for MMA and pro wrestling fans alike — this is the most blatant case of inter-company promotion we’ve seen since WWE and UFC officially merged under the TKO Holding Group in September 2023. And it may just be the tip of the iceberg.

Shortly after his RAW appearance, Chandler shared pictures with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque along with the message “Contract signed.”

With WWE? To wrestle?!

Levesque fanned the flames of speculation on Instagram by declaring “Anything can happen at a TKO Group takeover. Great to have Michael Chandler at WWE RAW tonight.”

That’s all we know right now. Even the wrasslin’ dirt sheets haven’t ferreted out what WWE’s plans are for Chandler. Hopefully this points to possible movement in the Conor McGregor fight? The one UFC CEO Dana White said may not happen until fall, if ever? MMA fans are certainly sick of hearing about that vaporous match-up, so now it’s wrestling’s turn.

When Endeavor bought WWE and merged it with UFC, people wondered whether the two worlds would start colliding. Now it has begun, and we don’t know what to think. One of the big headaches about the pro wrestling world is it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s a work. Chandler got into a brawl with Ric Flair a few months ago — that was pretty obviously fake. This potential WWE run? We expect the truth of it to be dripped out slowly to maximize attention.

What do you think of this sudden crossover event, Maniacs? Let us know in the comments below.