Event: Bellator 302: “Anderson vs. Moore”

Date: Fri., March 22, 2024

Location: SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland

How To Watch: DAZN (watch here)

Bellator 302 Main Event:

205 lbs.: Corey Anderson (17-6, 1 NC) vs. Karl Moore (12-2) for vacant title

Bellator 302 Main Card:

145 lbs.: Leah McCourt (8-3) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (9-6)

185 lbs.: Fabian Edwards (12-3) vs. Aaron Jeffery (14-4)

145 lbs.: Jeremy Kennedy (19-3) vs James Gallagher (12-2)

155 lbs.: Tim Wilde (17-4-1) vs. Manoel Sousa (10-0)

Bellator 302 ‘Prelims’ Under Card:

135 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke (8-0) vs. Darius Mafi (4-1)

155 lbs.: Tofiq Musayev (21-5) Alfie Davis (16-4-1)

145 lbs: Nathan Kelly (9-2) vs.Vikas Singh Ruhil (12-7)

265 lbs.: Abraham Bably (3-0) vs. Isaiah Pinson (3-0)

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.