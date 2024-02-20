 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Latest Bellator 302 fight card, rumors for ‘Anderson vs. Moore’ on March 22

By Adam Guillen
Event: Bellator 302: “Anderson vs. Moore”
Date: Fri., March 22, 2024
Location: SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland
How To Watch: DAZN (watch here)

Bellator 302 Main Event:

205 lbs.: Corey Anderson (17-6, 1 NC) vs. Karl Moore (12-2) for vacant title

Bellator 302 Main Card:

145 lbs.: Leah McCourt (8-3) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (9-6)
185 lbs.: Fabian Edwards (12-3) vs. Aaron Jeffery (14-4)
145 lbs.: Jeremy Kennedy (19-3) vs James Gallagher (12-2)
155 lbs.: Tim Wilde (17-4-1) vs. Manoel Sousa (10-0)

Bellator 302 ‘Prelims’ Under Card:

135 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke (8-0) vs. Darius Mafi (4-1)
155 lbs.: Tofiq Musayev (21-5) Alfie Davis (16-4-1)
145 lbs: Nathan Kelly (9-2) vs.Vikas Singh Ruhil (12-7)
265 lbs.: Abraham Bably (3-0) vs. Isaiah Pinson (3-0)

