23 year-old Japanese boxer dies tragically from brain bleed sustained in fight

Rising boxing contender, Kazuki Anaguchi, tragically passed away earlier today (Fri., Dec. 2, 2024) as a result of injuries he sustained in his boxing match on Dec. 26, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan per a report from ESPN.

Anaguchi (23) lost a unanimous decision to Seiya Tsutsumi in a Bantamweight contest that saw him get knocked down a total of four times. After the fight, it was discovered that he had suffered a subdural hematoma and underwent surgery and treatment after losing consciousness. Seven days after the bout, Anaguchi succumb to his injuries.

The young up-and-coming boxer was rising through the ranks and entered the fight against Tsustsumi — which co-headlined Naoya Inoue’s junior featherweight title fight against Marlon Tapales — undefeated at 5-0 after making his pro career just two years ago.

Anaguchi amassed an impressive 68-8 record as an amateur and tried out for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, though he ultimately came up short in his bid which resulted in an extended break from the sport before turning pro.