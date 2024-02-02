Dana White, UFC fighters react to passing of iconic action star Carl Weathers

The world lost one of the most iconic action stars in the history of cinema, as Carl Weathers passed away in his sleep at the age of 76.

Weathers, who played two seasons in the NFL as a linebacker for the Oakland Raiders, left the gridiron in pursuit of the bright lights of Hollywood and went on to leave a huge mark on the movie industry, scoring his first role in 1973’s “Magnum Force.” Three years later, Weathers would land the role that would change his acting career forever as Apollo Creed in “Rocky” playing Rocky Balboa’s rival-turned friend played by Sylvester Stallone.

And it was all uphill from there for Weathers, who went on to film three more “Rocky” films and spawned the spinoff series of films dubbed “Creed” starring Michael B. Jordan. Weathers nabbed roles in more than 80 films and television shows in total. Among some of his other most notable acting conquests came in “Predator” opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger, and “Happy Gilmore,” in which he starred as a one-handed golf professor opposite Adam Sandler. Weathers’ last credited role came in Disney’s wildly-successful “Mandolorian” series opposite Pedro Pascal.

Several mixed martial arts (MMA) stars payed their respects to Weathers — who did some voice over work for UFC promos — after catching wind of the news of his passing.

RIP Carl Weathers Apollo Creed was one of my favorite characters of all time pic.twitter.com/QIQkpauGc0 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) February 2, 2024

RIP to the legend Carl Weathers. pic.twitter.com/oSEdPcFHcA — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 2, 2024

Here is his voice over work for UFC 220:

Your official trailer for #UFC220 has arrived - narrated by none other than Apollo Creed himself, @TheCarlWeathers.



Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/R9QD8BJZt8 — UFC (@ufc) January 2, 2018

Several other notable fighters and celebrities took the time to pay respects to Weathers, as well, including none other than Sylvester Stallone, who delivered a heart-breaking tribute to his longtime friend.

Sly Stallone’s tribute to Carl Weathers on insta.



Ok, i’m off to cry. Night x pic.twitter.com/CEDfyU5gcK — Emma (@WhatTheForkLads) February 3, 2024

A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to… pic.twitter.com/Gi2lPWFTgt — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 2, 2024

There would be no Rocky Balboa without Apollo Creed. Rest in peace Mr. Weathers. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 2, 2024

Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it. pic.twitter.com/q4CWVVeyTK — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2024

We lost an icon. Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years.

Thank you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/29OJoe8qcu — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) February 2, 2024

What was your favorite Carl Weathers role?