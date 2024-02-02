 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dana White, UFC fighters react to passing of iconic action star Carl Weathers

By Adam Guillen
Carl Weathers In ‘Rocky’ Photo by United Artists/Getty Images

The world lost one of the most iconic action stars in the history of cinema, as Carl Weathers passed away in his sleep at the age of 76.

Weathers, who played two seasons in the NFL as a linebacker for the Oakland Raiders, left the gridiron in pursuit of the bright lights of Hollywood and went on to leave a huge mark on the movie industry, scoring his first role in 1973’s “Magnum Force.” Three years later, Weathers would land the role that would change his acting career forever as Apollo Creed in “Rocky” playing Rocky Balboa’s rival-turned friend played by Sylvester Stallone.

And it was all uphill from there for Weathers, who went on to film three more “Rocky” films and spawned the spinoff series of films dubbed “Creed” starring Michael B. Jordan. Weathers nabbed roles in more than 80 films and television shows in total. Among some of his other most notable acting conquests came in “Predator” opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger, and “Happy Gilmore,” in which he starred as a one-handed golf professor opposite Adam Sandler. Weathers’ last credited role came in Disney’s wildly-successful “Mandolorian” series opposite Pedro Pascal.

Several mixed martial arts (MMA) stars payed their respects to Weathers — who did some voice over work for UFC promos — after catching wind of the news of his passing.

Here is his voice over work for UFC 220:

Several other notable fighters and celebrities took the time to pay respects to Weathers, as well, including none other than Sylvester Stallone, who delivered a heart-breaking tribute to his longtime friend.

What was your favorite Carl Weathers role?

