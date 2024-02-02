Video: Watch exact moment Tyson Fury gets cut while sparring, ruining Usyk fight in Riyadh

Footage of how Tyson Fury was cut during sparring, causing his fight with Oleksandr Usyk to be canceled pic.twitter.com/v5q1PDv9po

Head gear is supposed to prevent superficial damage like cuts ... which makes me wonder how WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury suffered such a nasty gash while training for his title fight against WBA, IBF, and WBO kingpin Oleksandr Usyk, previously scheduled for Sat., Feb. 17, 2024 at Kingdom Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury’s injury has forced promoters to postpone the fight.

“Whilst this is still breaking news it is clearly a massive disappointment, after the work that has been done by so many people to finally deliver this historic event to the world,” a spokesperson said in today’s release. “Once the doctors have appraised Tyson’s eye, we will have a better idea of the period of recovery needed. Once known we will work diligently with all the stakeholders and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to reschedule this fight as soon as possible and will of course keep everyone updated with developments.”

Former opponent, Francis Ngannou, is ready to capitalize on the opportunity.

So me and Joshua for the undisputed title March 8? #JoshuaNgannou pic.twitter.com/vRCTiMS7km — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 2, 2024

Ngannou battles Anthony Joshua on March 8 in Riyadh (details here).

“Can’t help getting injured in sparring but what I can say was Usyk was in trouble, I am in fantastic shape,” Fury wrote on social media. “I will reschedule as soon as I can. 2024 a massive year for team GK.”

Expect more details on Fury’s injury in the coming days.