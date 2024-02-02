 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Face off! Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov staredown video for UFC Vegas 85 main event

By Jesse Holland
Middleweight maulers Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov will battle it out for the right to be ranked in the division Top 10 when the promotion stages its UFC Vegas 85 fight card on Sat. night (Feb. 3, 2024) at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch them face off at the UFC Vegas 85 weigh ins in the embedded video above.

Dolidze (12-2) is looking to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to former middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori back in March 2023. “The Caucasian” was in talks to slug it out with No. 4-ranked Jared Cannonier; however, “Killa Gorilla” withdrew due to injury.

Imavov (12-4, 1 NC) dropped a decision to Sean Strickland to kick off 2023 and was hoping to bounce back against Chris Curtis last June. Unfortunately, an accidental clash of heads brought an end to their middleweight affair, leaving both fighters with a “No Contest.”

Below is the lightweight face off between UFC Vegas 85 co-headliners Renato Moicano and Drew Dober.

Nothing left to do now except fight.

