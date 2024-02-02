Live: UFC Vegas 85 early weigh ins video results | Dolidze vs. Imavov

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 85 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 185-pound showdown between Top 15 light heavyweight contenders Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Feb. 3, 2024) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a lightweight co-headliner between longtime 155-pound veterans Renato Moicano and Drew Dober.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the welterweight showdown pitting Randy Brown opposite Muslim Salikhov, all 26 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 85 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Dolidze vs. Imavov” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 85 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 85 Main Card on ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Roman Dolidze (186) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185)

155 lbs.: Renato Moicano (156) vs. Drew Dober (156)

170 lbs.: Randy Brown (171) vs Muslim Salikhov (171)

125 lbs.: Viviane Araujo () vs. Natalia Silva (125.5)

185 lbs.: Aliaskhab Khizriev (186) vs. Makhmud Muradov (185.5)

170 lbs.: Gilbert Urbina (171) vs. Charles Radtke (170.5)

UFC Vegas 85 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET):

115 lbs.: Molly McCann (116) vs. Diana Belbita (116)

125 lbs.: Charles Johnson (125.5) vs. Azat Maksum (126)

170 lbs.: Themba Gorimbo (170.5) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170)

145 lbs.: Blake Bilder (144.5) vs. Jeong Yeong Lee (146)

125 lbs.: Julija Stoliarenko (126) vs. Luana Carolina (129*)

155 lbs.: Marquel Mederos (155.5) vs. Landon Quinones (155.5)

265 lbs.: Thomas Petersen (261.5) vs. Jamal Pogues (265.5)

*Missed weight

UFC Vegas 85 fight card preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

