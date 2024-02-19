Sean O’Malley wants Ilia Topuria fight ‘that I feel is exciting, that’s like holy s—t’ ... not Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley wasn’t overly impressed with Merab Dvalishvili’s performance at UFC 298 this past weekend (Feb. 17, 2024).

A lot happened inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In the second fight on the main card, top Bantamweight contenders, Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo, went to war. After a strong first round for the former two-division champion, Cejudo, Georgia’s Dvalishvili comfortably took over and applied unstoppable pressure that ultimately earned him a unanimous decision win.

The win was Dvalishvili's divisional record-extending 10th straight (17-4 record) and his long-awaited title shot feels inevitable. However, the current champion, O’Malley, saw his wish come true in UFC 298’s main event when Ilia Topuria knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in round two to become the new Featherweight champion (watch highlights). “Sugar” has openly expressed his interest in a champion vs. champion bout should he defeat Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 299 next month (March 9, 2024). That hasn’t changed.

“He knocked out the Featherweight G.O.A.T. in round two. I knocked out [Aljamain Sterling], Bantamweight G.O.A.T., in round two,” O’Malley said on The MMA Hour. “I’ve kind of pushed that fight a little bit. I’ve been getting a lot of hate for it, a little pushback saying that I’m ducking Merab. I’m like, Merab just barely — not barely, he whooped Henry, but Henry is like 42 or something. He looked horrible. I would’ve knocked Henry out four times that fight. And then Ilia goes out there and knocks out ‘Volk,’ the greatest Featherweight of all-time in round two in a beautiful performance, and I’m calling him out, and I’m getting s—t from the MMA fans, saying, ‘Oh, you’re ducking Merab.’

“I’m trying to call out a fight that I feel is exciting, that’s like holy s—t,” he continued. “But I got a lot of pushback on it. I don’t know if people actually want me to fight Merab as much as they just hate the confidence that I have that I would go out there and knock out Ilia. But I decided, I’ve said what I needed to say, I’ve sent my message to Ilia. If Merab is next, Merab is next. I can get Ilia whenever, whenever the time comes. I haven’t talked to the UFC because obviously there’s nothing to talk about. I’ve got ‘Chito’ Vera, March 9. That’s what’s next. That’s what I need to focus on.”

Topuria briefly entertained some of the banter with O’Malley in the months that preceded his crowning moment, but after that, he’s mentioned the match up little to none. Next for “El Matador” appears to be an instant rematch with Volkanovski or a collision with his fellow undefeated Featherweight, Movsar Evloev.

O’Malley (or Vera) have several viable options for their next outings no matter what. Dvalishvili is the clearest of contenders arguably ever seen with that unprecedented winning streak that hasn’t received a title shot, but if not him, O’Malley knows the No. 4-ranked Cory Sandhagen is out there.

“There’s Merab, there’s Cory, there’s Ilia. Those all have potential for next,” O’Malley said. “Again, I’m — boom — laser-focused, dialed into March 9. Whatever happens after that, I’m very confident in. Merab is very beatable. Henry about knocked him out, Marlon Moraes about knocked him out. Merab’s got a crazy good gas tank, he’s got good wrestling, and he’s a dangerous opponent. When I think of a scary opponent, like what makes me [shiver], that’s Ilia. Ilia gives me that [feeling of], ‘He could put your f—king lights out and change your life.’

“That’s a scary opponent,” he continued. “Merab is a dangerous opponent, he’s just got that good cardio and he could eventually put your lights out after you gas out, but he’s not like [a finisher]. He didn’t finish Henry. So we’ll see. I like big, big fights. Merab, I’m not saying that wouldn’t be up there, but what it comes down to is, what do the people really, truly want to see? If they want to see Merab, that’s what’s next. But again, I hate even talking about that, I’ve got ‘Chito’ in front of me.”

For complete UFC 298 results, coverage and highlights, click HERE.