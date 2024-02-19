Pic: PFL vs. Bellator ‘Seize the Throne’ championship belt revealed

Professional Fighters League (PFL) has unveiled its custom-made championship belt that the winners of the upcoming “Champion vs. Champion” event this weekend (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024), will receive in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Some of the best from PFL and Bellator MMA will collide in the first-ever, head-to-head event between the two promotions following a game-changing, blockbuster deal that unified the companies late last year. And it seems no expense was spared for the title, which also includes a removable ring to commemorate the big victory.

Take a closer look:

Epic clashes bringing together PFL and bellator champions to compete for the new Unified bellator PFL champion belt



Book your tickets now https://t.co/ekFl1VGARP#BigTime#RiyadhSeason#برنامج_جودة_الحياة pic.twitter.com/qRtvq6QThI — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) February 19, 2024

The event was supposed to feature a total of four title fights before PFL’s Welterweight champion, Magomed Magomedkerimov, and PFL’s Featherweight roost-ruler, Jesus Pinedo, were forced out of their respective bouts against Bellator champions Jason Jackson and Patricio Pitbull.

As a result, the championship event will now includes two title fights, which will be spearheaded by a Heavyweight showdown as PFL’s Renan Ferreira will battle Bellator’s Ryan Bader. In the co-main event, PFL Light Heavyweight champion, Impa Kasanganay, drops down to the Middleweight division to take on Johnny Eblen.

Rounding out the stacked main card will be A.J. McKee taking on Clay Collard, while Bruno Cappelozza welcomes Vadim Nemkov to the 265-pound division. Furthermore, Thiago Santos and Yoel Romero will collide in a hard-hitting, 205-pound affair.

For all the latest PFL and Bellator MMA news and notes click here and here.