Despite UFC 300 announcement, Dana White unsure if Jamahal Hill will be healthy enough to compete — ‘Hopefully he’s good’

After multiple delays, rumors, and complications, UFC CEO Dana White finally announced the UFC 300 main event, a light heavyweight title tilt pitting reigning 205-pound champion Alex Pereira against former division kingpin Jamahal Hill.

White made it seem like it was all part of the master plan; however, Hill later told the combat sports media that he wasn’t offered the April 13 headliner in Las Vegas until roughly 24 hours before the UFC 298 card in Anaheim, where White revealed the matchup.

Short-notice matchups are nothing new at this stage of the game, even for high-stakes title fights. But Hill is recovering from last summer’s ruptured achilles tendon, an injury that has been known to sidelines athletes for up to a year, depending on the healing process.

UFC 300 is less than two months away and Hill still needs a fight camp.

“I don’t know [how Hill will respond],” White said at UFC 298’s post-fight press conference (watch it here). “I’m friends with Kelsey Plum from the WNBA — she had the same injury. She came back [from an Achilles tear] and won MVP, a national title. [Hill] has been going to [UFC’s Performance Institute]. She recovered from that injury at [UFC’s Performance Institute]. So, hopefully he’s good.”

If not, White and Co. may need to search that hat for another rabbit.

White also told reporters there is still one more high-profile matchup to deliver in time for the “Sin City” bonanza, so the current UFC 300 lineup (see it here) could change over the next few weeks, if not sooner.

Just don’t expect it to include this lonely contender.

To checkout the latest and greatest UFC 300 fight card and rumors click here.