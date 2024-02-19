Dana White offered Leon Edwards three opponents for UFC 300, but ‘disrespected’ Belal Muhammad was NOT one of them

Paid in full We took the stairs tho get here Blood sweat tears Grinded Earned not given I Will BE CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/OaLfqZrAV3

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards was offered three opponents for the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which takes place on Sat., April 13, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Unfortunately, No. 2-ranked title contender Belal Muhammad was not one of them.

That’s according to a report from The Schmo, later reposted by Muhammad himself. UFC CEO Dana White did not reveal which opponents the promotion was trying to line up for “Rocky,” but fans and pundits remain unimpressed by the matchmaking.

Some of the Twitter feedback below:

“Most disrespected fighter in UFC history.” “It’s getting beyond disrespectful at this point.” “Belal has to be next. No one comes to close to deserving it but him.” “I really don’t understand the hate on Belal. Man has earned a title shot more than anyone.” “Dana just doesn’t want to give Belal Muhammad a title shot.” “LMFAO this is actually getting crazy now that I’m starting to feel bad for him.”

The current champ knows a thing or two about cold shoulders.

Edwards (21-3, 1 NC) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Colby Covington in the UFC 296 headliner last Dec. in “Sin City.” As for Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC), he’s been waiting patiently for his crack at the welterweight crown after outpointing Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 last May. Their eventual title bout would serve as a rematch between Edwards and Muhammad, who fought to a disappointing No Contest at UFC Vegas 21 back in early 2021.

If not UFC 300, then perhaps International Fight Week in June?