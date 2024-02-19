Michael Chandler headed to WWE after losing Conor McGregor main event at UFC 300 — ‘See y’all at RAW’

Michael Chandler is determined to wait for Conor McGregor.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear “Notorious” will be coming back anytime soon. UFC CEO Dana White is hoping the former two-division champion will make his return at some point in the fall, perhaps here, but there’s also an outside chance McGregor is gone for good.

Or maybe he’s just trying to play chicken with Chandler.

Either way, “Iron” will remain out of action for the foreseeable future but that won’t stop TKO — parent company of both UFC and WWE — from taking advantage of his downtime. The former Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 coach will make a special appearance at RAW in Anaheim.

The same place where UFC held its “Volkanovski vs. Topuria” event just a few days back.

Chandler has not competed since his submission loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 back in late 2022. “Iron” was expected to battle McGregor at the end of TUF 31; however, drug testing drama put their red panty matchup on ice and six months later, it has yet to thaw.

UFC 300 seemed like a sure thing ... until it wasn’t.

“UFC 300 ... what could have been,” Chandler wrote on Twitter.

Instead, the promotion will (hastily) send Alex Pereira into the main event opposite Jamahal Hill, which makes sense for the 205-pound division, but remains a far cry from the “insane” UFC 300 headliner White and Co. promised thirsty UFC fans earlier this year.

See you at The Sphere?