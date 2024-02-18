Ian Garry vows to ‘rid UFC’ of Colby Covington forever, will manage wife-related trash talk - ‘Write the script!’

ANAHEIM, CALIF - Ian Garry wants to be the one to get rid of “Chaos.”

Garry scored a pretty forgetful win last night at UFC 298 (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) when he defeated Geoff Neal via split decision from inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

After earning his seventh UFC win and his third ranked opponent in a row, “The Future” called out Colby Covington during his in-ring interview and threatened to retire him.

Watch the call-out below:

During the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, Garry explained why he wants to fight Covington.

“I’m gonna go out there, and I’m gonna beat Colby Covington like we’ve never seen before,” Garry said. “The truth is Colby’s biggest claim to fame is he’s fought for three world titles, and he’s lost all three. He’s not as good as people think he is. If you get beaten by a young talented up-and-coming prospect, one of the best we’ve ever seen- you don’t come back from that. I’ll match him pace for pace in cardio, I’ll match him on output. He doesn’t possess anywhere near to power Geoff Neal does. He has great wrestling cool, put me on my back, see what happens if you put me on my back. I’ll choke him unconscious. I promise you, I will end that flight. I’ll finish that flight, and I’ll rid the UFC of Colby Covington once and for all- like he needs to be done. I’m sick of his nonsense, he’s a piece of sh-t.”

While a Garry vs. Covington does make sense, there is a good chance Covington rejects the challenge. However, Garry told MMAMania.com that “Chaos” doesn’t have a choice.

“He doesn’t have a choice, he lost his last three title fights,” Garry said. “There is no other f—king option for him. Who else are they going to put? He’s not going to sign to fight grapplers that’s for sure. He’s not going to fight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, what’s the point of putting them two together? He’s going to what he’s f—king told and he’s going to fight a young up-and-coming prospect so that I can take him out of the division and wipe him off the top 15... I don’t believe he’s in a position to be picking and choosing his fights. Now if he wants to fight, he’s gonna do what he’s told. And I’m sure Hunter [Campbell] and Dana [White] will tell him that.”

Of course, a fight with Covington comes with cringy, personal trash talk, but Garry won’t be fazed, especially since he has been harassed non-stop by the fans for the past few months.

“Let him write his script. Let him do the panto. Let him do the act, let him do everything. I’m gonna get to punch him in the face,” Garry said. “He can talk about me, my wife, my family, my kids, he can talk about whatever he wants. He gets the pass because he’s gonna sign the contract. As long as he shows up and is a man, I will punch the mouth off him. And I hope I hit him so hard that he’s never able to speak again.”

Garry is 7-0 in the UFC and is riding a 14-fight unbeaten streak.

