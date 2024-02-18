Pic: ESPN reveals UFC 300’s historic PPV main card lineup

ANAHEIM, CALIF - UFC 300’s main card is set!

After months of endless speculation and unrealistic expectations, UFC 300 got its main event last night (Sat., Feb 17, 2024) after UFC 298 ended: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill (read all about it here).

Shortly after UFC 298 concluded, the ESPN post-show revealed the UFC 300 main card lineup. Check out the screenshot below.

The UFC 300 main card pic.twitter.com/hPveZSwdCr — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 18, 2024

Eight former or current champions will be competing on the six-fight main card, which has never been done before in the history of the promotion.

The main card opens up with Calvin Kattar welcoming former Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling to the Featherweight division.

The second fight on the card main card features a pivotal Light Heavyweight showdown and could be a No. 1 contender fight as former Light Heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka takes on returning Aleksander Rakic.

Another potential No. 1 contender fight follows as former Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira takes on surging Armenian stud Arman Tsarukyan.

The final three fights are all five-round championship fights as former interim Lightweight champion Justin Gaethje puts his ‘Baddest Motherf—ker’ belt (and his Lightweight No. 1 contender spot) on the line against former Featherweight kingpin Max Holloway.

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan - an all-Chinese showdown for the Strawweight championship takes the co-main event slot and Alex Pereira puts his 205 lb strap on the line against former Light Heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

Six awesome fights for an awesome historic card ... and it’s only eight weeks away.

