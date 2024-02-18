Dana White thrilled to be heading to Spain with Ilia Topuria-led PPV, unsure about immediate Alexander Volkanovski rematch

ANAHEIM, CALIF - UFC Spain is coming.

Ilia Topuria became the first Georgian-born champion last night at UFC 298 (Sat., Feb 17, 2024) when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to claim the Featherweight championship from inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. (watch highlights!)

With the promotion having a new champion that lives in Spain - a market they haven’t broken into, it makes all the sense in the world for them to go to the country ... and UFC CEO Dana White agrees.

“I want to go to Spain. We’re going to Spain. If there’s a venue available for us, we’ll be there,” White told reporters during the UFC 298 post-fight press conference. We’re definitely going to Spain...and it would be a pay-per-view.”

After five title defenses, former champion Volkanovski demanded an immediate rematch and has offered to run it back in Spain with Topuria.

Volkanovski’s boss isn’t sure about that idea at the moment.

“I don’t know yet,” White said. “It just happened. I’m not even thinking about that right now.”

That answer could be concerning for Volkanovski, especially because White usually rewards immediate rematches to long-reigning champions, for example, Amanda Nunes and Israel Adesanya, however, with “The Great” being such a company man, he’ll most likely get it.

Topuria is 7-0 in the UFC with five finishes, while Volkanovski is 1-3 in his last four fights.

