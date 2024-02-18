Dana White thanks Leon Edwards for not headlining UFC 300 - ‘Absolute stud’

ANAHEIM, CALIF - The UFC head honcho is a fan of “Rocky.”

UFC 300 has finally found its main event after months and months of endless speculation, and unfortunately for Welterweight champion Leon Edwards, he isn’t headling the iconic event. However, UFC CEO Dana White praised Edwards for agreeing to fight whoever the matchmakers threw at him.

“Let me say this: Leon Edwards, never- Leon Edwards has had like three opponents. throughout this thing,” White said during the UFC 298 post-fight press conference. Leon Edwards doesn’t say no to anybody. This kid is an absolute stud. He’s had three opponents thrown out during UFC 300, yes, yes. Yes. He was willing to take on anybody. Kids is an absolute stud. Leon, thank you much respect.

Listen, the guy is willing to fight three different opponents. And obviously, it was for UFC 300 so they were nasty opponents. This guy doesn’t care, he’ll fight anybody, White continued. Think about this, we call, and we’re talking about UFC 300 [telling Edwards} you’re gonna headline, you’re gonna fight this guy. Then we call back, and say, ‘eh’ you’re going to fight this guy, right? And then a third time, we call and change opponents on him again. It’s just crazy. And this guy could care less. He’s up for the challenge. He’s ready to fight anybody. I love it. Respect it very much.”

When MMAMania.com asked White who the three potential opponents were, he declined to answer.

With Edwards without a date and opponent for now, the question remains when is he going to fight, and who.

The most logical answer is Belal Muhammad, as he had been linked to “Rocky” for the past year. As for the date, International Fight Week might be the reward for the Welterweight champion, especially after making the boss happy by accepting any fight offered.

Edwards is coming off a five-round title defense against Colby Covington.

For complete UFC 298 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.