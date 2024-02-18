 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Overhyped!’ Fans react to less than spectacular UFC 300 headliner announcement

After months of anticipation, Dana White’s reveal of Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill left many fans feeling underwhelmed.

By Ryan Harkness
/ new

The mystery main event for UFC 300 has finally been revealed, and the headline spot goes to ... Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill for the light heavyweight title.

Pereira is the current 205-pound champion, and he’s an undeniable star after his wild rivalry with Israel Adesanya played out over 2022-2023. Jamahal Hill is a former light heavyweight champ and no chump contender. They were literally washing Glover Teixeira’s blood out of Hill’s hair during his last win. There’s no doubt this will be a violent confrontation between two top fighters.

So why does this feel like such a disappointing announcement?

Even Dana White looked dead-eyed and glum during his Instagram hype video for the fight. Could it be because we had Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler right there? Because Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis was the headliner people expected to see?

You look at UFC 300, and it’s a pretty damn strong card. But right now on X (formerly Twitter), fans are not too happy. Let’s take a look at the reaction.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania