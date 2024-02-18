The mystery main event for UFC 300 has finally been revealed, and the headline spot goes to ... Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill for the light heavyweight title.

Pereira is the current 205-pound champion, and he’s an undeniable star after his wild rivalry with Israel Adesanya played out over 2022-2023. Jamahal Hill is a former light heavyweight champ and no chump contender. They were literally washing Glover Teixeira’s blood out of Hill’s hair during his last win. There’s no doubt this will be a violent confrontation between two top fighters.

So why does this feel like such a disappointing announcement?

Even Dana White looked dead-eyed and glum during his Instagram hype video for the fight. Could it be because we had Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler right there? Because Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis was the headliner people expected to see?

You look at UFC 300, and it’s a pretty damn strong card. But right now on X (formerly Twitter), fans are not too happy. Let’s take a look at the reaction.

The #UFC300 main event will be Pereira vs Hill April 13th from Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/YrfTxLWsZ2 — danawhite (@danawhite) February 18, 2024

UFC 300: That’s Cool I Guess — Chad Dundas (@chaddundas) February 18, 2024

I think people got their expectations way too high and that's why they're let down by this. This is one of the better title fights they could reasonably make as a main event for 300. — Val Dewar (ใบกระท่อม) (@the3els) February 18, 2024

I don’t think the pereira vs hill fight was the plan but the pressure was big to announce something and as time is ticking they just ran out of options — Adam S. Kovacs (@adamskovax) February 18, 2024

The face of someone who's really excited about the UFC 300 main event pic.twitter.com/CE6L7TXOPi — Ryan Harkness (@Ryan_Harkness) February 18, 2024

They’re literally going to Brazil a month later and they have both Pereira AND Do Bronx on 300 lmaooo — Kev (@Kevin_WIJ) February 18, 2024

LOL. Announcing the UFC 300 main event seconds after your next big star scores the KO of the Year frontrunner. A+ promotion. — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) February 18, 2024

In 7 UFC fights Alex Pereira has become a double UFC champion, headlined MSG twice and now is headlining UFC 300



What a legend — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) February 18, 2024

“Waiting months for the UFC 300 main event announcement”



Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill: pic.twitter.com/uYjPIhCbD6 — ᴍᴍᴀ ᴍᴀʀᴄᴜs ️ (@mmamarcuss) February 18, 2024

What we wanted for UFC 300 vs what we got… pic.twitter.com/4AVK7L4tX0 — ᕋOO⅃ ️ (@Grapegone) February 18, 2024

Pereira vs. Hill is a solidly fine main event for any UFC PPV. But when you build up expectations for UFC 300? And when we can all see you struggling to book a really big fight? That inevitably makes it feel like a consolation prize. Still, solid fight. Totally fine. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) February 18, 2024

Great fight. Feels like the 6th or 7th option, but still, great fight. https://t.co/2slCFLmMIG — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) February 18, 2024

We waited 6 months for the UFC 300 announcement to be Jamahal Hill? — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 18, 2024

It's official 299>300 — Thomas Grape (@grapethomas7) February 18, 2024