UFC 300 main event FINALLY announced! Alex Pereira returns for blockbuster title defense

UFC 300 FINALLY has its main event.

Despite rumblings of Israel Adesanya coming back to fight Dricus Du Plessis, the promotion will instead call upon light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira to defend his 205-pound strap opposite former division kingpin Jamahal Hill on Sat., April 13, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Indeed, after months of speculation surrounding UFC 300’s main event it’s finally locked in. UFC CEO, Dana White, has prolonged the announcement for as long as possible since the promotion has been scrambling to put a matchup together.

Names like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Khamzat Chimaev — and even Khabib Nurmagomedov — have been linked to UFC 300’s headlining act, but it has taken Dana White and Co. a very long time to finalize this juicy matchup.

And now that the dust has settled, fight fans should be thrilled.

Checkout the latest UFC 300 fight card lineup below:

UFC 300 Main Card On ESPN+ PPV (10 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: UFC Middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya

115 lbs.: UFC Strawweight champion Weili Zhang vs. Xiaonan Yan

155 lbs.: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

155 lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

205 lbs.: Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

UFC 300 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (8 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

185 lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

135 lbs.: Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison

UFC 300 Early ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET):

115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

145 lbs.: Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

155 lbs.: Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

135 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

