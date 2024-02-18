 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The real deal!’ UFC fighters and fans react to Ilia Topuria flatlining Alex Volkanovski at UFC 298

*** HIGHLIGHTS! Watch Topuria Sleep Volkanovksi, Win Featherweight Title! ***

By Ryan Harkness
/ new

Ilia Topuria put his money where his mouth was, finishing Alexander Volkanovski with a shotgun of a right hand in the second round at UFC 298 (watch highlights), which took place tonight (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Volkanovski was looking sharp and picking away at Topuria through the first round and three rounds of the second. But “El Matador” was looking more dangerous with his shots. And in the end, Topuria chased Volkanovski up against the cage with a combination that didn’t land ... until the final punch did, knocking out Volk.

Following the win, Topuria called out Conor McGregor. Volkanovski asked for a rematch in Spain. And X (formerly Twitter) users had thoughts about the wild performance we saw from Ilia, the new featherweight champion.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 298: “Volkanovski vs. Topuria” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

In This Stream

UFC 298 live stream updates, video highlights, full fight results | Volkanovski vs. Topuria

View all 42 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania