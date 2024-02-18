Ilia Topuria put his money where his mouth was, finishing Alexander Volkanovski with a shotgun of a right hand in the second round at UFC 298 (watch highlights), which took place tonight (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Volkanovski was looking sharp and picking away at Topuria through the first round and three rounds of the second. But “El Matador” was looking more dangerous with his shots. And in the end, Topuria chased Volkanovski up against the cage with a combination that didn’t land ... until the final punch did, knocking out Volk.

Following the win, Topuria called out Conor McGregor. Volkanovski asked for a rematch in Spain. And X (formerly Twitter) users had thoughts about the wild performance we saw from Ilia, the new featherweight champion.

UFC fighters aged 35 and older fall to 1-22 in men's weight classes 170 pounds and below in championship bouts. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 18, 2024

The age stat for lower weight class elite fights is no joke. — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) February 18, 2024

I’ll just say it: I blame Zuckerberg. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) February 18, 2024

Ilia Topuria is going to be a monster start for the company and he's going to open Europe in ways we rarely see.



The Topuria era is upon us. — Luke Thomas ️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) February 18, 2024

HOLY FUCK. Topuria is a bad man. Slumped him with that combo — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 18, 2024

Volk was looking sharp. Just took one flurry. Wild, this game. #UFC298 — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) February 18, 2024

The margin for error against a puncher like Topuria is so little. To avoid that for 25 minutes is just too much to ask. — Luke Thomas ️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) February 18, 2024

It’s hard to feel good about Volk getting done like that, but Topuria is a special fighter. End of an era at FW right there. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 18, 2024

Illia fought a great calculated fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 18, 2024

A new king on the throne! Congrats to Ilia, Merab, and the country of Georgia and Spain! #UFC298 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 18, 2024

Not taking anything away from Ilia. But Volk came back wayyy too fast — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 18, 2024

Did he come back too soon — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) February 18, 2024

The king is dead, the king is dead. Long live the king...#UFC298 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 18, 2024

Topuria slowly but surely finding the range for his right hand.. — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) February 18, 2024

Leon Edwards is now the longest reigning UFC champion.



Unreal how quickly this sport changes. #UFC298 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) February 18, 2024

I love Volk going to Spain once he has the adequate time to recover. Two KO losses in a row isn’t ideal. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) February 18, 2024

Alex is undeniably one of the greatest champion in the FW division. Keep your head up and come back strong!



Congrats to new champ Topuria, well done биджо ! — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 18, 2024

