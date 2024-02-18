Finally!

It wasn’t easy, but top-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight contenders Robert Whittaker (No. 3) and Paulo Costa (No. 6) hooked ‘em up at long last tonight (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) during UFC 298’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

And it was fun while it lasted.

Whittaker — who dropped his 185-pound title to Israel Adesanya more than four years ago — was looking to inject himself back into the Middleweight championship chase after getting bulldozed by Dricus Du Plessis — now the reigning and defending division champion — in his most recent appearance at UFC 290 back in July 2023 (watch highlights). Costa, meanwhile, returned to the eight-sided cage for the first time since Aug. 2022. He’s had some health-related (and contract) issues over the years, but with those now settled, it was interesting to see what “Borrachinha” could provide the ever-changing weight class.

When the dust settled, Whittaker was able to survive an early head kick scare en route to a pivotal unanimous decision win.

Whittaker looked absolutely dialed-in, opening up with early low kicks, with Costa drilling him with a hard shot upstairs. Nice left hook from Costa, but Whittaker continued to work on the Brazilian’s lower half. Costa with a high kick, but Whittaker blocked it without issue. Costa with a low kick of his own, paired with another hard jab, with Whittaker countering with a jab of his own. Low kicks, left hand from Whittaker — then a big right hand — with a left hand counter from Costa. Big left shovel uppercut from Whittaker, who continues to strafe Costa’s lead leg. Costa tried to laugh off another low kick, but Whittaker wasn’t playing — he was setting up for an eventual finish. Whittaker scored with a solid combination, then low kicks moments later, as Costa just covered his ears and plodded forward. Nice body shot from Costa, then a jab, as Whittaker waded in for another blitz. Spinning back heel kick late in the round landed for Costa, wobbling Whittaker, who immediately just started throwing heat. No idea how he remained upright, but it was a solid round for Whittaker save the final five seconds.

Costa tried to rile up the crowd between rounds — as Whittaker remained focused on the task ... he didn’t show any visible signs from the head kick. Costa went right back to it, though, but this time Whittaker blocked it. Whittaker drilled Costa with a hard shot, but all he did was laugh it off. Costa was working behind a sporadic, but effective jab, bloodying Whittaker’s mouth midway through the round. Whittaker endured a full thumb in the eye, but fortunately, it didn’t appear to do any damage. Whittaker’s face was painted red, but he continued to go to work, hammering the lead leg and nailing him with a flurry of left hand flurries. Costa continues to unleash the high kick as Whittaker is content to dip in-and-out with really beautiful boxing. Whittaker once again led the dance, but round two seemed a little closer than the first.

Third and final frame and it was super close — super high level mixed martial arts (MMA) was on display. Costa came out way more aggressive, perhaps realizing he didn’t want to leave it in the hands of the judges. Whittaker landed a massive overhand right, but Costa — who was working leg kicks late — barely budged. Whittaker just kept finding a home for his left hand, the only problem was Costa wasn’t seemingly feeling any of them. Front kick from Costa, putting combinations together finally as Whittaker appeared to maybe be saving himself for the final 90 seconds. Costa attempted another high kick, but Whittaker just wasn’t going to fall for it twice in the span of 15 minutes. He went back to the well — low kicks and left hands — as the final seconds melted off the clock. Costa never really chained together a significant offensive strategy — it was big, sporadic and piecemeal, which was not enough to topple “The Reaper.”

That was a really, really good fight — very well matched. Costa is so durable, and if that head kick came sooner in the first round, things may have been very different. But, they aren’t ... congratulations to Whittaker, who will most likely get Dricus Du Plessis next.

If “Stillknocks” isn’t headlining UFC 300, of course.

Final result: Whittaker def. Costa via unanimous decision

