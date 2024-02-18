After all the “old” back-and-forth trash talk, Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, will step inside the cage this evening against surging undefeated (14-0) — and supremely confident — No. 1-ranked contender, Ilia Topuria, TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) in UFC 298’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Volkanovski, 35, is currently defined by his pair losses to Islam Makhachev last year, as well as his “advanced” age for a championship-caliber cage fighter. But, let’s all remember: the first Makhachev bout was a stellar performance and the latter was a bad idea accepted on short-notice for a boatload of cash. Volkanovski has never lost inside the Octagon at 145 pounds — “The Great” remains a man to fear.

Topuria is just immune to this reality.

Indeed, for better or worse, “El Matador” does not own an ounce of fear in his body, brimming with confidence thanks to 14 straight victories and zero defeats in his professional career. Truly, Topuria has looked like a future champion since his Octagon debut, and tonight we find out if the future is now.

Enough talk — it’s time to fight!

Live updates will begin to flow below the moment the two fighters make their way to the Octagon ...

“El Matador” — the champion in his own mind — was the first to make the walk:

Then, it was time for “The Great” to enter the cage to his trademark “Men at Work” classic:

Round one:

Volkanovski got a huge pop from the crowd, as well as Bruce Buffer, with both fighters touching gloves in a sign of mutual respect. And we were off and punching ... with Ilia looking to stalk Volkanovski early, but was just getting kicked for his efforts. Ilia with a decent right hand after about a minute of action. More kicks from Volkanovski — he didn’t throw a punch for almost two minutes. Nice calf kick from Ilia, then another, with Volkanovski knocked off balance momentarily. Nice body kick from Volkanovski off his back foot, but still hesitant to let his hands go. Nice overhand right from Ilia — the best strike of the fight so far — as Volkanovski side stepped the latest calf kick moments after. Jab from Volkanovski, then an inside leg kick, as “The Great” appeared to loosening up. Ilia whiffed on a huge left hand and Volkanovski almost used the momentum to take him down, but decided against it. Very close round to score, with Volkanovski landing just five more significant strikes than his Spanish counterpart.

Round two:

Volkanovski was still leg-heavy to start the second stanza, mixing in the jab when appropriate. Ilia waded in with a nice flurry, working the body and upstairs, with Volkanovski landing a nice counter on his own on the break. Big overhand right from Ilia after a lazy Volkanovski low kick. The pair traded jabs midway through the round, with Volkanovski finding a home for a nice right hand finally. Volkanovski just going in circles, switching stances, and painting Ilia’s face with jabs. And then, just like that, it was over. Ilia landed a solid left hand as Volkanovski was backing up against the cage, and when he lifted his head up, a monster brutal right hand along the cage turned out Volkanovski’s lights just like that.

Final result: Topuria def. Volkanovski via knockout in round two — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

