With UFC 298 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) of fights live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and undefeated Ilia Topuria, a co-headliner pitting former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker against Paulo Costa, a welterweight meeting involving Ian Machado Garry and Geoff Neal, and a bantamweight matchup featuring Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE in the above video player around 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company CEO, Dana White.

For complete UFC 298 results, coverage and highlights, click HERE.