Ilia Topuria remained undefeated last night (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) at UFC 298 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., stopping Alexander Volkanovski via second-round knockout to win the undisputed UFC featherweight title.

In addition to the featherweight headliner, UFC 298 produced a long lists of memorable performances, finishes, and back-and-forth brawls. Check out some of the highlight moments below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Danny Barlow made a memorable Octagon debut with a nasty TKO stoppage over Josh Quinlan (see HERE)

Light heavyweight prospect Zhang Mingyang turned in a huge UFC debut when he stopped Brendson Ribeiro with a first-round knockout (highlights HERE)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima made easy work of short-notice replacement Junior Tafa with brutal leg kicks and punches

Anthony Hernandez extended his win streak to five with a suffocating submission over Roman Kopylov in the second round

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker earned a hard-fought decision in a back-and-forth war with Paulo Costa

Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Lemos collided in a war of attrition to close out the “Prelims” undercard, but it was Lemos who came out on top

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 298 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern

Performance of the Night: Ilia Topuria

Performance of the Night: Zhang Mingyang

Performance of the Night: Anthony Hernandez

For complete UFC 298 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.