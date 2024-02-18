 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Ilia Topuria shocks the MMA world, sleeps Alexander Volkanovski with vicious KO | UFC 298

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC 298: Volkanovski v Topuria Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ilia Topuria cashed in on his first-ever UFC title shot earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) at UFC 298 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., stopping Alexander Volkanovski’a featherweight reign with a vicious second-round knockout (punches).

Volkanovski was on his bicycle in the early going as he wanted to stay away from Topuria’s wrestling and punching power. Topuria did some good work with hard leg kicks, but Volkanovski stayed busy by scoring kicks to the body and stiff jabs. Topuria’s face started to get busted up.

Volkanovski looked to be on his way to winning Round 2 as well before the two featherweights locked horns for one final exchange along the cage. Topuria launched a combination of punches that Volkanovski avoided, but one final right hook connected on the button. Volkanovski fell to the canvas and Topuria landed a few vicious insurance shots before the referee stepped in. It was pretty gnarly to watch.

After the fight, Topuria called for a main event spot at a UFC event in Spain sometime this year. Volkanovski echoed the same wishes during his post-fight speech, as the long-time UFC featherweight champion wants his title rematch following this brutal knockout loss.

We’ll see what UFC decides to do, but for now check out some video highlights from UFC 298’s main event below:

