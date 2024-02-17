Geoff Neal and Ian Garry — top-ranked Welterweight contenders with a bad blood grudge to settle — clashed during UFC 298’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

It’s been 11 months since mixed martial arts (MMA) witnessed the gutsy performance from “Handz of Steel” in his “Fight of the Year”-nominated showdown against undefeated 170-pound boogeyman, Shavkat Rakhmonov, a back-and-forth battle that left fans on the edge of their seats (watch highlights). During that time, Neal had time to think about all the things he would do to “The Future” the moment he got his hands on the outspoken Irishman. Garry, meanwhile, has had to deal with a serious illness that cut his 2023 campaign short, as well as a firestorm of drama related to his marriage.

Despite the distractions, Garry, 26, remains an undeniable force, maintaining his status as a promising prospect and a formidable rising star in UFC. And true to form, Garry maintained his composure for 15 minutes en route to an odd split decision win.

Garry was showered with boos during his in-ring introduction, but he has been all week, so just add more fuel to the fire. “The Future” came out in his Orthodox stance, with Neal bouncing in Southpaw. Garry with a nice front kick, using his considerable length early to maintain his preferred distance. Garry uncorked a nice high kick, which Neal blocked at literally the last-minute. After about one minute. Neal dropped his hands and reset, annoyed that he had to chase Garry with nothing to show for it. Nice body shot from Garry, then a nice right hand moments later as Neal started to land inside low kicks. Straight right hand from Garry, then a question mark kick, which was blocked. Neal finally blitzed Garry, leading with a hard left hand and then changed levels along the fence. The pair grappled for position, with Garry eventually turning Neal and trying to break free, only to land with his back against the fence once again after a brief scramble. Big kick to the body from Garry on the break, followed with a crisp right hand. Garry really started to use his legs down the stretch, with Neal chasing him. Solid round for Garry.

Neal came out for round two with a little more purpose, but Garry continued to use his legs to dictate the pace of the fight. With one minute in the can, Neal was able to close the distance and pressed Garry up against the cage once more. After a brief scuffle, Garry broke free once more and nailed Neal with a hard knee to the body. Neal countered with a nice left hand upstairs but that was it midway through the round. Nice right hand from Neal, followed by another clinch, which lead to ... another stalemate. Neal walked in with a straight left hand, which seemed to create some blood around Garry’s mouth. More kicks from Garry as he circled the cage with his huge wingspan. Kick to the body, then another knee, but Neal somehow remained unfazed. Nice little combination from Neal at the end, but that was a very difficult round to score.

Third and final frame and Neal’s corner implored him to continue putting together his combinations (not clinching along the fence). Garry was chirping pretty loud before the action got started as Neal missed with one punch and ... went right back to the fence with Garry. It wasn’t for long — another big body kick from Garry, with Neal responding with a decent combination. Inside leg kick from Neal, with Garry countering with a flurry of left hands upstairs. Neal tried another blitz, but it once again led to a clinch along the cage. Garry started to perk up midway through the round, but Garry bounced a hard left hand off his forehead and his tune changed. Massive knee from Garry — his biggest one of the match — and then another hard kick to Neal’s midsection. With about 90 seconds on the clock, the crowd began to voice it’s collective displeasure, perhaps upset that Garry is still conscious ... and winning.

And that’s exactly what he did — win. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t super flashy ... it was calculated and methodical. And it inches Garry once step closer to a spot in the Top 5 rankings — and a Colby Covington showdown — moving forward.

Deal with it.

Final result: Garry def. Neal via split decision

