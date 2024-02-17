BRAZIL, WE ARE COMING BACK Rio, we'll see you for #UFC301 Presale info: https://t.co/KhR1ww7s1q pic.twitter.com/wBqNXNv3oh

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to return to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 4 to host UFC 301 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Jeunesse Arena, per an announcement by the promotion Saturday night. The main event is unknown at this time.

The last time UFC hosted an event in Rio de Janeiro came back at UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, when Glover Teixeira lost his UFC light heavyweight title to Jamahal Hill in the main event. That same card saw Brandon Moreno defeat rival Deiveson Figueiredo to unify the UFC flyweight championship.

This time around, the promotion returns for UFC 301 this coming May. While there’s no headliner in place just yet the card should turn out to be a pretty good one. It may be tough to completely stack given the fact that UFC 300 is occurring just three weeks prior, but UFC’s return to Brazil still holds promise.

UFC 301 currently includes the following matchups:

Women’s Strawweight bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Middleweight bout: Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho

Featherweight: Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore

Lightweight bout: Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose

Flyweight bout: Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas

Tickets for UFC 301 will go on sale beginning Mar. 13. You would think UFC has a main event in place before that date, meaning a matchup should be announced in the coming weeks.

Stick with Mania for further UFC 301 fight card news.