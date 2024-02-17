Anthony Hernandez locked down his fifth-straight win inside of the Octagon earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) at UFC 298 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., stopping the red-hot Roman Kopylov with a second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Kopylov looked good in the early going. He stuffed 10 out of 11 takedown attempts from Hernandez in the first round and landed some good body shots along the way. Hernandez remained persistent, though, as he kept shooting in with wild punches and tried to tire Kopylov.

Eventually, Hernandez was able to take Kopylov down in the second round and instantly threatened with back control. “Fluffy” locked up a tight choke, but it wasn’t completely under the chin. Kopylov was almost out until he broke free and caught some air. Unfortunately for him, Hernandez quickly locked up another choke and this time it was under the chin. Kopylov tapped a few seconds later.

Check out the final moments below:

FLUFFY HERNANDEZ TAPS OUT KOPYLOV IN TWO ROUNDS



THAT SMILE AT THE CAMERA WAS INCREDIBLE #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/tOUiZ3g4nW — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 18, 2024

