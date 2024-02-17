 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Anthony Hernandez sparks PPV main card with suffocating submission | UFC 298

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC 298: Hernandez v Kopylov Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Anthony Hernandez locked down his fifth-straight win inside of the Octagon earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) at UFC 298 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., stopping the red-hot Roman Kopylov with a second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Kopylov looked good in the early going. He stuffed 10 out of 11 takedown attempts from Hernandez in the first round and landed some good body shots along the way. Hernandez remained persistent, though, as he kept shooting in with wild punches and tried to tire Kopylov.

Eventually, Hernandez was able to take Kopylov down in the second round and instantly threatened with back control. “Fluffy” locked up a tight choke, but it wasn’t completely under the chin. Kopylov was almost out until he broke free and caught some air. Unfortunately for him, Hernandez quickly locked up another choke and this time it was under the chin. Kopylov tapped a few seconds later.

Check out the final moments below:

WORLD FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Sat., Feb. 17, 2024, for the first time in more than two years with its latest pay-per-view (PPV) show. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV main event, reigning Featherweight roost-ruler, Alexander Volkanovski, will defend his 145-pound strap against undefeated surging Spanish contender, Ilia Topuria. In addition, former Middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker, will finally square off with mercurial mauler, Paulo Costa, in UFC 298’s co-feature. UFC 298 will also feature the returns of Ian Garry, Geoff Neal, Henry Cejudo, Merab Dvalishvili and so much more!

