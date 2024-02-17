Zhang Mingyang turned in a memorable Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) at UFC 298 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., when the light heavyweight prospect stunned former Contender Series winner Brendson Ribeiro with a blistering first-round knockout (punches).

This 205-pound matchup was a car crash waiting to happen. Both Mingyang and Ribeiro throw absolute heat every second of every fight so fight fans knew this one was going to end early. It was only a matter of time.

Ribeiro was the one who was landing the better shots in the early going. He used his long range and distance control to keep Mingyang at bay and pepper him with stiff punches. Mingyang eventually worked his way inside, though, and created a dangerous firefight. After a few close exchanges it was Mingyang who scored a nasty combination that dropped Ribeiro. Mingyang followed up with a few heavy shots before a sleepy referee stepped in.

Check out the final moments in the above video player.

Mingyang, 25 has now won his last 10 fights all by way of knockout or submission. In fact, the former Road to UFC: Singapore standout has finished all 17 of his professional wins. He’s a nice addition to the UFC’s light heavyweight division and a true finisher that could make some noise pretty quickly.

